Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Sells 185 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. United Bank raised its position in Mondelez International by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 95,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,036,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,378,000 after acquiring an additional 29,204 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.74.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $64.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $76.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.18.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 54.97%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

