Insider Buying: Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Purchases 2,200 Shares of Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) Director Bradley John Wall purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,328.00.

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

TSE WCP opened at C$9.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$7.88 and a 12-month high of C$11.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.03.

Whitecap Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0608 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 49.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WCP shares. Desjardins set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Whitecap Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.52.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

