Jonathan Baliff Acquires 2,170 Shares of Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Stock

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) CFO Jonathan Baliff acquired 2,170 shares of Redwire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $24,694.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,028,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,496.52. This represents a 0.21 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Redwire Stock Performance

Shares of RDW stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.83. The firm has a market cap of $758.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 2.33. Redwire Co. has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $26.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwire

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Redwire during the fourth quarter worth about $587,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwire during the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Redwire during the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Redwire by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redwire during the fourth quarter worth about $4,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on Redwire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Redwire in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Redwire in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

