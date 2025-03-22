Kimberly Maersk-Moller Sells 1,759 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) insider Kimberly Maersk-Moller sold 1,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $14,142.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 309,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,979.08. This represents a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kimberly Maersk-Moller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 13th, Kimberly Maersk-Moller sold 4,106 shares of MiMedx Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $32,396.34.

On Friday, February 28th, Kimberly Maersk-Moller sold 2,111 shares of MiMedx Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $17,732.40.

MiMedx Group Price Performance

Shares of MiMedx Group stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $92.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Institutional Trading of MiMedx Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,016,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 4,686,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,082,000 after purchasing an additional 22,131 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 201,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 28,230 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

