Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at Truist Financial

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $308.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MAR. Argus increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Marriott International from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Marriott International from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.05.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $237.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.81. Marriott International has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $307.52. The company has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 30.29%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total transaction of $292,463.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,811.48. This represents a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 12,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.63, for a total value of $3,610,934.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,919 shares in the company, valued at $8,831,393.97. This represents a 29.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132 in the last 90 days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 494.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Stories

