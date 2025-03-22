Millstone Evans Group LLC Acquires New Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in United Bankshares by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1,921.1% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Stock Down 1.0 %

United Bankshares stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $44.43.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 22.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.50 price target on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on United Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

