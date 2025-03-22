Millstone Evans Group LLC Buys Shares of 14,707 Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:CALF opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.40. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.59.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.