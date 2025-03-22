Millstone Evans Group LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.89. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.75. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $28.87.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.