NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 6.9% – Here’s Why

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.83 and last traded at $4.82. 22,705,822 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 54,929,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $3.90 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Hsbc Global Res cut NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.70 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in NIO by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

