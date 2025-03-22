Parallel Advisors LLC Has $414,000 Stock Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 61.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth $982,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $1,723,921.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,515,290.80. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $807,376.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,849,944.78. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,033 shares of company stock worth $71,015,177 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $227.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.66 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $271.24 and its 200 day moving average is $235.79. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $326.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie raised their target price on Atlassian from $290.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.77.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

