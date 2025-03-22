PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Up 0.8% – Should You Buy?

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.81 and last traded at $70.54. 1,629,331 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 10,906,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.03.

The company has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.80.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,435,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 697,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,489,000 after acquiring an additional 18,172 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 33,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 120.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,555,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,461,000 after purchasing an additional 849,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

