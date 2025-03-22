PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC) Director Acquires $12,040.00 in Stock

PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) Director D Jonathan Merriman purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $12,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,607.88. This represents a 3.58 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

D Jonathan Merriman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 10th, D Jonathan Merriman purchased 5,200 shares of PodcastOne stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $8,944.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, D Jonathan Merriman purchased 8,700 shares of PodcastOne stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $16,269.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, D Jonathan Merriman purchased 7,700 shares of PodcastOne stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $13,860.00.

On Monday, February 24th, D Jonathan Merriman acquired 4,700 shares of PodcastOne stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $9,400.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, D Jonathan Merriman acquired 5,500 shares of PodcastOne stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $11,550.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PODC opened at $1.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of -0.20. PodcastOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88.

PodcastOne ( NASDAQ:PODC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. PodcastOne had a negative return on equity of 36.83% and a negative net margin of 11.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PodcastOne, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PODC. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PodcastOne by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14,688 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PodcastOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Fleming James B JR purchased a new stake in PodcastOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PodcastOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PodcastOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

