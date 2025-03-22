Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 750.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 228,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $9,230,398.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at $203,545.54. This trade represents a 97.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $29,370,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,979,251 shares of company stock worth $142,232,560 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $44.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.16. The company has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $66.91.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

