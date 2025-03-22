Rosalind Advisors Inc. Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Rosalind Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,062,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,500 shares during the period. Trevi Therapeutics accounts for approximately 2.2% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.38% of Trevi Therapeutics worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRVI. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after buying an additional 117,418 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $256,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 220.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 69,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 61,317 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRVI opened at $6.47 on Friday. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $7.39. The company has a market cap of $497.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75.

Trevi Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRVI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRVI. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Trevi Therapeutics from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James upgraded Trevi Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

In related news, insider Farrell Simon sold 81,313 shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $548,862.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,075. The trade was a 51.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

