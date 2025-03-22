Rosalind Advisors Inc. Has $6.97 Million Stock Holdings in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Rosalind Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. Verona Pharma makes up about 3.5% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of Verona Pharma worth $6,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,878,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,048,000 after purchasing an additional 307,272 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 23,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 14,183 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $66.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 0.39. Verona Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $70.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.73 and a 200-day moving average of $44.94. The company has a current ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Verona Pharma from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $83.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 79,264 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $661,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,608,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,784,949.60. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

