Rosalind Advisors Inc. Makes New $9.27 Million Investment in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 870,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,000. UroGen Pharma accounts for 4.6% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned about 3.71% of UroGen Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in UroGen Pharma by 6.5% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,787,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,099,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,341,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,032,000 after acquiring an additional 21,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in UroGen Pharma by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 769,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,774,000 after acquiring an additional 42,907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in UroGen Pharma by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 34,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,080,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on URGN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Monday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

UroGen Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of URGN stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $559.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 8.77. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $20.70.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at UroGen Pharma

In other UroGen Pharma news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 4,551 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $50,698.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,719.24. The trade was a 3.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 7,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $82,202.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,853.52. This represents a 21.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UroGen Pharma

(Free Report)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.