Rosalind Advisors Inc. Makes New $9.27 Million Investment in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 870,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,000. UroGen Pharma accounts for 4.6% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned about 3.71% of UroGen Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in UroGen Pharma by 6.5% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,787,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,099,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,341,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,032,000 after acquiring an additional 21,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in UroGen Pharma by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 769,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,774,000 after acquiring an additional 42,907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in UroGen Pharma by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 34,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,080,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on URGN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Monday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.
UroGen Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of URGN stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $559.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 8.77. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $20.70.
UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at UroGen Pharma
In other UroGen Pharma news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 4,551 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $50,698.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,719.24. The trade was a 3.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 7,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $82,202.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,853.52. This represents a 21.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About UroGen Pharma
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than UroGen Pharma
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.