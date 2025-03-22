Rosalind Advisors Inc. Sells 145,027 Shares of Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH)

Rosalind Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 613,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,027 shares during the quarter. Talphera accounts for approximately 0.2% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.61% of Talphera worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Talphera Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLPH opened at $0.63 on Friday. Talphera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TLPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised shares of Talphera to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Talphera in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Talphera in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

About Talphera

Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit.

