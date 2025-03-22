RTX (NYSE:RTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $160.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $136.00.

RTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $132.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $176.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.15 and its 200 day moving average is $122.54. RTX has a twelve month low of $94.19 and a twelve month high of $135.74.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Research analysts expect that RTX will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $664,008.40. This represents a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in RTX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in RTX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in RTX by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

