Semanteon Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,761 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Limbach at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Limbach by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Limbach by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Limbach by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Limbach by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Limbach by 4.9% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Limbach alerts:

Limbach Price Performance

LMB opened at $82.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $940.60 million, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.64 and a 200 day moving average of $85.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.37 million. Limbach had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Limbach news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 25,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $1,915,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,600 shares in the company, valued at $12,415,778. This trade represents a 13.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMB. Stifel Nicolaus set a $103.00 target price on shares of Limbach in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Limbach from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Limbach

Limbach Profile

(Free Report)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.