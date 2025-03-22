Semanteon Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Marcus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCS. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Marcus by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Marcus by 14.5% in the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $680,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Marcus Trading Down 1.2 %

MCS opened at $17.45 on Friday. The Marcus Co. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $23.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.86 million, a PE ratio of -51.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -107.69%.

Marcus Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

