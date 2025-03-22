Semanteon Capital Management LP Takes Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of Methode Electronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MEI. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Methode Electronics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Sidoti raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Methode Electronics Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE MEI opened at $6.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $239.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.77. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.01 million. Methode Electronics had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.46%.

Insider Activity

In other Methode Electronics news, SVP Lars Ullrich acquired 15,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $101,353.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at $101,353.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor acquired 32,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $211,455.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,455.18. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

(Free Report)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.