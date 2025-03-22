Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 on April 30th

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th.

Source Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SOR opened at $41.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.62. Source Capital has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $47.91.

Get Source Capital alerts:

Source Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.