Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 on April 30th

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th.
Source Capital Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of SOR opened at $41.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.62. Source Capital has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $47.91.
Source Capital Company Profile
