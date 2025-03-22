Summit Global Investments Acquires New Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 241,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,713,000. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.05% of Conagra Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Conagra Brands by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Conagra Brands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.89. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $33.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on CAG

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.