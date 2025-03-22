Summit Global Investments Acquires New Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 241,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,713,000. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.05% of Conagra Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Conagra Brands by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Conagra Brands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.
Conagra Brands Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.89. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $33.24.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
