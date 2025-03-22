Summit Global Investments Buys 39,211 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,211 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned 0.07% of Evergy worth $9,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5,983.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evergy stock opened at $67.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.55. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $69.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.73 and a 200 day moving average of $63.05.

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 70.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Evergy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Evergy from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

