Summit Global Investments Cuts Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Summit Global Investments lessened its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,297,000 after acquiring an additional 15,289 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,895,000 after acquiring an additional 29,352 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $1,788,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 89,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.85.

NYSE:RGA opened at $191.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $178.84 and a 12-month high of $233.81.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

