Summit Global Investments Lowers Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Summit Global Investments lowered its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,517 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,193,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,759.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 737,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,705,000 after purchasing an additional 711,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,148,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,186,000 after purchasing an additional 539,936 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 820,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,025,000 after purchasing an additional 485,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 207.8% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 261,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 176,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 1.7 %

NBIX stock opened at $111.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.90 and a 200-day moving average of $125.15. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.18 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 21st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $413,954.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 517,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,064,227.60. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.86, for a total value of $298,927.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,775 shares in the company, valued at $4,063,806.50. This trade represents a 6.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,178 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,594 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

