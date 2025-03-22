Summit Global Investments Makes New $3.69 Million Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $316.04 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.30 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The company has a market cap of $169.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Redburn Partners cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $349.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.04.

Read Our Latest Report on AMGN

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total value of $483,802.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,228.70. The trade was a 18.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Reese sold 25,225 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.44, for a total value of $7,679,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,240,533.68. The trade was a 40.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,341 shares of company stock worth $20,644,335. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.