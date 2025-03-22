Sustainable Capital Ltd Sells 6,300 Shares of Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) Stock

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEOGet Free Report) insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total transaction of C$18,900.00.

Sustainable Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 7th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 10,900 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.01, for a total transaction of C$32,764.31.
  • On Monday, March 3rd, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 29,700 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.18, for a total transaction of C$94,303.44.
  • On Monday, February 24th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 22,900 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.13, for a total transaction of C$71,677.00.
  • On Thursday, February 20th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 23,800 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.11, for a total transaction of C$74,018.00.
  • On Tuesday, February 18th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 18,800 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.22, for a total transaction of C$60,536.00.
  • On Thursday, February 13th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 63,600 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.21, for a total transaction of C$204,156.00.
  • On Monday, February 10th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 17,600 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.12, for a total transaction of C$54,912.00.
  • On Monday, January 27th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 9,700 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.18, for a total transaction of C$30,846.00.

Geodrill Stock Performance

TSE:GEO opened at C$2.88 on Friday. Geodrill Limited has a twelve month low of C$1.84 and a twelve month high of C$3.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Geodrill (TSE:GEOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). Geodrill had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 5.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Geodrill Limited will post 0.3108935 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Geodrill

Geodrill Ltd is an exploration drilling company. It mainly operates a fleet of multi-purpose, core, air-core, and grade control drill rigs. The company provides reverse circulation, diamond core, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water bore drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies.

