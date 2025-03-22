Swiss National Bank Buys 500 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Kontoor Brands worth $8,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 51,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KTB shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $63.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.95 and a 52 week high of $96.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.07 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 73.99% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

