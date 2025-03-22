Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) CAO Colleen Elizabeth Myers Sells 225 Shares

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) CAO Colleen Elizabeth Myers sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $18,407.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 243 shares in the company, valued at $19,879.83. The trade was a 48.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Visteon Stock Down 2.1 %
NASDAQ VC opened at $80.28 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $75.75 and a 12 month high of $119.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.38 and its 200 day moving average is $89.12.
Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.17 million. Visteon had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 24.58%. Research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Visteon from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.25.
Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.
