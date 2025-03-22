Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) CAO Colleen Elizabeth Myers Sells 225 Shares

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) CAO Colleen Elizabeth Myers sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $18,407.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 243 shares in the company, valued at $19,879.83. The trade was a 48.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Visteon Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ VC opened at $80.28 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $75.75 and a 12 month high of $119.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.38 and its 200 day moving average is $89.12.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.17 million. Visteon had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 24.58%. Research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,909,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,106,000 after buying an additional 16,442 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Visteon by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,448,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,468,000 after acquiring an additional 536,073 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,184,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,090,000 after acquiring an additional 62,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,024,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 908,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,621,000 after purchasing an additional 45,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Visteon from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Visteon

Visteon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.