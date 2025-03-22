von Borstel & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

von Borstel & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,195 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of von Borstel & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. von Borstel & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $9,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geometric Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 7,562,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,013,000 after purchasing an additional 364,596 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,492,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,360,000 after purchasing an additional 116,080 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,026,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,820,000 after buying an additional 324,453 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,744,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,367,000 after buying an additional 159,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 4,606,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,513,000 after buying an additional 710,723 shares in the last quarter.

DFAX opened at $26.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.91. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

