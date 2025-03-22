Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) CFO Alan Taylor Sells 31,262 Shares

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) CFO Alan Taylor sold 31,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $348,883.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 247,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,921.44. The trade was a 11.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alan Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 13th, Alan Taylor sold 789 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $13,420.89.

On Monday, January 13th, Alan Taylor sold 794 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $12,172.02.

On Friday, December 20th, Alan Taylor sold 4,182 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $67,037.46.

WEAV opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.81 million, a PE ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.98.

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.23 million. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 28.37% and a negative net margin of 13.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the third quarter worth $45,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Weave Communications by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

