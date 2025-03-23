1,258 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Acquired by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 75,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,413,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,417,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,170,000 after acquiring an additional 67,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In related news, Director Devin W. Stockfish purchased 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $149,578.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,272.51. This represents a 259.26 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.30.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL opened at $69.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.05. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.58 and a 1 year high of $73.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 14.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 66.28%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

