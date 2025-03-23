1,663 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Bought by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Umpqua Bank raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,159,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,494,000 after buying an additional 28,602,115 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 296.0% in the fourth quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 45,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 34,291 shares during the period. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.0% in the 4th quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 27,578 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.21.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

