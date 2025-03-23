337 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Purchased by Intellus Advisors LLC

Intellus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,617,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Ciovacco Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT opened at $564.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $606.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $606.10. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $478.25 and a fifty-two week high of $648.76. The company has a market cap of $78.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

