4,124 Shares in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on EAT. StockNews.com raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Brinker International from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Brinker International from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Northcoast Research upgraded Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.18.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of EAT opened at $144.93 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $192.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.56.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.43. Brinker International had a return on equity of 879.47% and a net margin of 5.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Brinker International

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.90, for a total value of $1,409,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,435,950.80. This represents a 17.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 5,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total value of $1,089,963.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,561.02. The trade was a 34.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,802 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,464 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Profile

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Articles

