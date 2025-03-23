9,053 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Purchased by Mizuho Markets Cayman LP

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,053 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.8% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,174,541 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $232,389,000 after acquiring an additional 39,403 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $2,790,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $880,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.9% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 684,908 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,759,000 after buying an additional 59,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 11,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $453,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,439.20. This represents a 43.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vandana Venkatesh sold 10,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $437,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,459 shares in the company, valued at $633,159.61. This trade represents a 40.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,895. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TD Cowen raised Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.53.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 12.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.46%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

