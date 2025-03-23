AXQ Capital LP Takes Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 422.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $76.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.15. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.13 and a one year high of $98.25.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.54%.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,878,656. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $844,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,745. This trade represents a 35.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,955 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.86.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

