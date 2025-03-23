Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tempus AI by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,519,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,343,000 after buying an additional 3,141,487 shares during the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its position in Tempus AI by 17.8% in the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,385,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,846,000 after buying an additional 813,169 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Tempus AI by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,239,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,352,000 after buying an additional 2,021,394 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Tempus AI by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,239,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,352,000 after buying an additional 2,021,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Tempus AI by 1.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 811,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,920,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.
Tempus AI Stock Up 6.9 %
TEM stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.69. Tempus AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.45.
In other Tempus AI news, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 3,240,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $190,363,747.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,895,589 shares in the company, valued at $287,615,853.75. This represents a 39.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $46,361.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,879.72. This represents a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,598,969 shares of company stock worth $317,194,162.
Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.
