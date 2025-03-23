Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Invests $212,000 in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,898,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $364,984,000 after purchasing an additional 39,069 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,665,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $400,312,000 after purchasing an additional 222,679 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,080,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $147,017,000 after purchasing an additional 24,070 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 750,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,594,000 after purchasing an additional 136,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 743,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,151,000 after purchasing an additional 30,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Wolfe Research raised Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Trimble from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cfra raised Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of TRMB opened at $70.54 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $77.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total transaction of $153,702.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,162 shares in the company, valued at $729,529.98. This represents a 17.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $266,932.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,985.75. This trade represents a 53.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,421 shares of company stock valued at $831,683. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

