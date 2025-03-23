Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,870,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120,685 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,363,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,116,000 after purchasing an additional 170,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,431,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,803,000 after purchasing an additional 656,003 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,274,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,372,000 after purchasing an additional 333,323 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,140,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,108,000 after acquiring an additional 43,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RXRX. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 579.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

