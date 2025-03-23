Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 133 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,109 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 43,980 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Glenview Trust co raised its position in The Cigna Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 16,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 9,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $3,182,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,920. This trade represents a 42.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total transaction of $737,391.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,924.85. This trade represents a 30.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,751 shares of company stock valued at $13,603,991 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CI opened at $316.78 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $262.03 and a 12 month high of $370.83. The stock has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $300.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.35%.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.25.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

