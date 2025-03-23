Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,237 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBNC. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1,521.9% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,893,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,931,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,387,000 after purchasing an additional 52,423 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 117,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 62.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 42,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

HBNC opened at $15.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $672.55 million, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $19.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 8.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HBNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

