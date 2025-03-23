Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 453 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 285.3% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $58.32 on Friday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $49.06 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.30%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

