Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Acquires 271,517 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 252.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,517 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $8,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 94,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period.

SCHB opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.70. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $23.77.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

