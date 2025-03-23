Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $817,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $72,722,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BMY stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -56.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BMY. Truist Financial increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.84 per share, with a total value of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,506,030.88. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

