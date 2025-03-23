Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 37,532 Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,225,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after buying an additional 24,828 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 335,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 154,307 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hecla Mining

In other news, VP Kurt Allen sold 9,195 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $47,630.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,512 shares in the company, valued at $541,372.16. The trade was a 8.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 32,387 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $167,764.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 246,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,559.20. This represents a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,915 shares of company stock worth $300,000. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on HL. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. TD Securities cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Hecla Mining Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $5.76 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.12 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $249.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.21 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

