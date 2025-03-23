Blueshift Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,094,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,105,000 after buying an additional 464,821 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $51,922,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,488,000 after purchasing an additional 252,581 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,558,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 487,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,976,000 after purchasing an additional 103,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $227.97 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $145.75 and a one year high of $232.37. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.86.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

