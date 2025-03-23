Bridge City Capital LLC Buys 2,668 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. Fabrinet accounts for about 1.4% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 576.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $220.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.89. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $159.69 and a 12-month high of $281.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.29.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.10). Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 10.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $292.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.43.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

