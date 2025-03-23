Cibc World Markets Corp Takes $529,000 Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Rambus by 1,657.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 552,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,188,000 after acquiring an additional 520,754 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 3rd quarter worth about $989,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rambus by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 16,376 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,077,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Rambus by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 40,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 15,671 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus Price Performance

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $56.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average of $52.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.25. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $69.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RMBS. Evercore ISI began coverage on Rambus in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Rambus from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Baird R W upgraded Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rambus from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Rambus from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $308,672.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,080. The trade was a 9.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $537,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,047,718.49. The trade was a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,952 shares of company stock worth $4,405,855 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Featured Stories

